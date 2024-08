Tractor driver plunged 30 meters into the depths

A 26-year-old man from Tennengau was traveling down the valley from the Rocheralm towards Abtenau together with a 17-year-old man from Tennengau. In a right-hand bend, the older of the two lost control of the tractor for unknown reasons and crashed down over a wooded area. The 17-year-old was able to jump off in time, suffered undetermined injuries and was taken to Schwarzach Hospital by the Red Cross.