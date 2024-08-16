LASK counts on Jerome Boateng against the Bulls

Instead, there could be a man in the squad whose debut everyone is looking forward to: Jérôme Boateng does not appear on the list of professionals who are injured or catching up on training. The former Bayern superstar is likely to have caught up on his fitness and healed his aches and pains. It remains to be seen to what extent the 35-year-old will be mentally and psychologically fit after his sensational court cases in Munich and Berlin. In any case, Boateng in black and white would be a real eye-catcher that would further enhance the match against the Bulls. Salzburg coach Pepijn Lijnders warns: "LASK will want to show a reaction, they will make life difficult for us."