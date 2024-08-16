After layoffs: How Niceshops is fighting its way back

The term "Styrian Amazon" has been used often and with pleasure: Niceshops was the local star in the online retail sector. Founded by southeast Styrian Roland Fink in 2010 in a cellar in Bad Gleichenberg, the company, which also specializes in niche products, was on course for success and expansion for years. The logistics halls in Saaz near Feldbach were continuously expanded and a prestigious location was created in Annenstraße in Graz.