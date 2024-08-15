Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Raunchy anecdote

Sex offer for Heidi Klum and her Tom on vacation

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 15:18

During their love vacation on the dream island of St. Barth, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz received an immoral offer. The 34-year-old musician revealed this in his podcast.

comment0 Kommentare

Sun, beach, sea - and lots of love: that's how Heidi Klum and her Tom celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary until a few days ago. Back at home, the musician has now shared an anecdote that is not entirely PG.

Heidi and Tom amused themselves with a "love dance"
In his podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", he described: "We were on a huge beach on a windy day. There were maybe 20 people - spread out over many meters. Heidi and I were watching a guy doing some weird exercises. It was a mix of taekwondo or jiu-jitsu. A kind of martial arts dance."

But then these exercises turned into something rather ambiguous, Tom continued laughing. Suddenly, the man was doing special exercises in the style of sex positions. "What kind of love dance is he doing here?" he and Heidi asked each other.

But the beach gymnast probably misunderstood Klum-Kaulitz's interest - and made the model beauty and her husband a sex offer.

"Wanted to invite us for a threesome"
He wanted to know if he and Heidi were a "swinger couple" and wanted to have fun. "He wanted to invite us for a threesome," laughed Tom.

Tom and Heidi thankfully declined the immoral offer. However, the Tokio Hotel star finally clarified that it was no coincidence. After all, the man had told them that the stretch of beach where they had made themselves comfortable was known to people who like to swap partners. 

Tom's twin brother Bill Kaulitz thought the raunchy descriptions were great. "Maybe I'll have to go to the beach with him", he laughed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Heidi Klum
Sex
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf