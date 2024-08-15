Raunchy anecdote
Sex offer for Heidi Klum and her Tom on vacation
During their love vacation on the dream island of St. Barth, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz received an immoral offer. The 34-year-old musician revealed this in his podcast.
Sun, beach, sea - and lots of love: that's how Heidi Klum and her Tom celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary until a few days ago. Back at home, the musician has now shared an anecdote that is not entirely PG.
Heidi and Tom amused themselves with a "love dance"
In his podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", he described: "We were on a huge beach on a windy day. There were maybe 20 people - spread out over many meters. Heidi and I were watching a guy doing some weird exercises. It was a mix of taekwondo or jiu-jitsu. A kind of martial arts dance."
But then these exercises turned into something rather ambiguous, Tom continued laughing. Suddenly, the man was doing special exercises in the style of sex positions. "What kind of love dance is he doing here?" he and Heidi asked each other.
But the beach gymnast probably misunderstood Klum-Kaulitz's interest - and made the model beauty and her husband a sex offer.
"Wanted to invite us for a threesome"
He wanted to know if he and Heidi were a "swinger couple" and wanted to have fun. "He wanted to invite us for a threesome," laughed Tom.
Tom and Heidi thankfully declined the immoral offer. However, the Tokio Hotel star finally clarified that it was no coincidence. After all, the man had told them that the stretch of beach where they had made themselves comfortable was known to people who like to swap partners.
Tom's twin brother Bill Kaulitz thought the raunchy descriptions were great. "Maybe I'll have to go to the beach with him", he laughed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
