Pochettino to become new US national team coach

Home World Cup 2026

Pochettino takes over the US team two years before the 2026 home World Cup, which the USA will host together with Mexico and Canada. It will be the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham coach's first job as national coach. According to the media, the US association also approached German star coach Jürgen Klopp. However, the former Liverpool coach is said to have turned down the offer.