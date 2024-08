Alcohol and drugs at the wheel: 28 driving licenses taken away

In principle, the legally permitted maximum limit of less than 0.5 per mille of alcohol in the blood applies. In certain cases, however, this limit is reduced to 0.1 per mille or less, for example for drivers up to the age of 20 and for truck drivers.

Even if the driver has less than 0.5 per mille, he or she may not be fit to drive due to fatigue or possible interactions with medication, for example: This is referred to as under-intoxication.