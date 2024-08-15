“Coach Lijnders is the decisive factor”

However, the team hasn't really changed much compared to last season. The most important piece of the puzzle on the way back to the Red Bull style is coach Pep Lijnders. "He is the biggest and decisive factor. We see every day that he and his coaching team have incredible quality. They demand that we attack early and play aggressively. That's what we've been training for the entire preparation and I think you can see it on the pitch now," said Amar Dedic, praising the Dutch coach.