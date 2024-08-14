Child seat opened with one hand

In the back seat: the four-year-old grandson! "I immediately knew I had to get the boy out and jumped into the water," says Zelger. The driver didn't react in shock, so the Styrian opened the rear door - water got in and the car started to sink. "It was very lucky that I was able to get the child seat open in one go." The man from Lödersdorf grabbed the frightened boy, who was still trying to cling on, and brought him to land about three meters away.