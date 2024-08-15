Big biker meeting
“Legends on Wheels” from this year in St. Johann
American motorcycles and custom bikes will be the focus of a major festival in the center of the market town of St. Johann in Tirol until next Sunday, 18 August.
Since Wednesday and until Sunday, August 18, tranquil St. Johann has mutated into the "51st US state" including the world-famous "Route 66". The iconic American motorcycles and their proud owners have found their new home port in the Unterland market town with the "Legends on Wheels" custom bike days.
Tyrolean mecca for custom bikes
"After 15 successful years as the organizer of 'Kitz on Wheels', we decided to find a new venue with a new concept. We succeeded in doing so with St. Johann," emphasizes organizer Alexandria Gieringer-Fabi from "Murdock Event & Media GmbH". The entire town center was transformed into the famous "Route 66".
TV stars at charity event
A varied entertainment program with live bands and DJs will take place on three stages until next Saturday. The official tapping of the beer keg with city dignitaries and the organizer Stefan Gieringer will take place on Friday, 16 August, at 8.10 pm on the stage on the main square.
Afterwards, a painting by artist Evelyne Neugebauer will be auctioned off for the benefit of the Austrian Harley-Davidson Charity Tour. The auction will be conducted by Harry Prünster and the actors and Harley fans Wolfgang Fierek and Albert Fortell.
Find out more at: www.treffpunkt-stjohann.at/events/
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.