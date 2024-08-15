Vorteilswelt
Big biker meeting

“Legends on Wheels” from this year in St. Johann

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 16:00

American motorcycles and custom bikes will be the focus of a major festival in the center of the market town of St. Johann in Tirol until next Sunday, 18 August.

Since Wednesday and until Sunday, August 18, tranquil St. Johann has mutated into the "51st US state" including the world-famous "Route 66". The iconic American motorcycles and their proud owners have found their new home port in the Unterland market town with the "Legends on Wheels" custom bike days.

Tyrolean mecca for custom bikes
"After 15 successful years as the organizer of 'Kitz on Wheels', we decided to find a new venue with a new concept. We succeeded in doing so with St. Johann," emphasizes organizer Alexandria Gieringer-Fabi from "Murdock Event & Media GmbH". The entire town center was transformed into the famous "Route 66".

For one weekend, St. Johann becomes "Little America" for motorcycles. (Bild: Murdock Event & Media)
For one weekend, St. Johann becomes "Little America" for motorcycles.
(Bild: Murdock Event & Media)

TV stars at charity event
A varied entertainment program with live bands and DJs will take place on three stages until next Saturday. The official tapping of the beer keg with city dignitaries and the organizer Stefan Gieringer will take place on Friday, 16 August, at 8.10 pm on the stage on the main square.

Afterwards, a painting by artist Evelyne Neugebauer will be auctioned off for the benefit of the Austrian Harley-Davidson Charity Tour. The auction will be conducted by Harry Prünster and the actors and Harley fans Wolfgang Fierek and Albert Fortell.

Find out more at: www.treffpunkt-stjohann.at/events/

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Berger
Hubert Berger
