Thieves sneak into the fields at night with headlamps

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in the theft of potatoes. But fruit from the orchard is also being plucked directly from the tree. "If you speak to passers-by and point out that the fruit is not common property, you are met with a lack of understanding and responses such as 'There's nothing fenced in'," says part-time farmer Michael Jandl (39) from St. Florian near Linz, who is extremely annoyed by the uninvited "customers".