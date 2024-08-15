Firewood has remained much more expensive than pellets since the crisis

More than €200 per cubic meter demanded

The price level for classic firewood also fell compared to the "gilded peak" at the end of 2022, but by comparison far less than for pellets - at that time, more than 200 euros per cubic meter were asked for in some cases, especially in the central region of Upper Austria. Now, the price for dry beech wood at dealers starts at around €130, but in some cases just under €200 is still being asked.