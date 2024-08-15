Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Price of heat on the rise

Firewood has remained much more expensive than pellets since the crisis

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 09:00

While the summer heat is slowly rising, so is the price of heat in winter. A comparison of real prices shows that "logs" have remained much more expensive than pellets. And the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture's target price is even higher than during the price rally.

comment0 Kommentare

The price of loose pellets has more than halved after the all-time high of almost 700 euros per tonne in Upper Austria and is currently at an average of 284 euros. Since the end of June (€279.2), it has been slowly but surely climbing upwards again in the summer heat. Despite the "very favorable price situation", pellet producers are experiencing "low purchasing activity".

More than €200 per cubic meter demanded
The price level for classic firewood also fell compared to the "gilded peak" at the end of 2022, but by comparison far less than for pellets - at that time, more than 200 euros per cubic meter were asked for in some cases, especially in the central region of Upper Austria. Now, the price for dry beech wood at dealers starts at around €130, but in some cases just under €200 is still being asked.

Suggested farm-gate price even increased
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture currently suggests a price of €145 to €162 for hard, laminated stove wood and €109 to €127 for soft wood - excluding taxes. This means that the farm-gate price set by the Chamber of Agriculture has actually risen, as a guide price of 110 to 125 euros before tax was recorded for hardwood during the 2022 hamster purchases. . 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf