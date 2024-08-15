Price of heat on the rise
Firewood has remained much more expensive than pellets since the crisis
While the summer heat is slowly rising, so is the price of heat in winter. A comparison of real prices shows that "logs" have remained much more expensive than pellets. And the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture's target price is even higher than during the price rally.
The price of loose pellets has more than halved after the all-time high of almost 700 euros per tonne in Upper Austria and is currently at an average of 284 euros. Since the end of June (€279.2), it has been slowly but surely climbing upwards again in the summer heat. Despite the "very favorable price situation", pellet producers are experiencing "low purchasing activity".
More than €200 per cubic meter demanded
The price level for classic firewood also fell compared to the "gilded peak" at the end of 2022, but by comparison far less than for pellets - at that time, more than 200 euros per cubic meter were asked for in some cases, especially in the central region of Upper Austria. Now, the price for dry beech wood at dealers starts at around €130, but in some cases just under €200 is still being asked.
Suggested farm-gate price even increased
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture currently suggests a price of €145 to €162 for hard, laminated stove wood and €109 to €127 for soft wood - excluding taxes. This means that the farm-gate price set by the Chamber of Agriculture has actually risen, as a guide price of 110 to 125 euros before tax was recorded for hardwood during the 2022 hamster purchases. .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
