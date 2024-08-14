Election campaign in full swing
Green bandwagoners start their “race to catch up” separately
Despite the heat and the vacation season, the election campaign is slowly gaining momentum around six weeks before the National Council elections. On Wednesday, the Greens presented their planned election campaign tours. "We are starting the race to catch up", said Secretary General Olga Voglauer at a press conference in Vienna, referring to her party's poll results - according to the APA election trend, the Greens are currently at 8.5 percent, well below the result of the last National Council election (13.9).
Alongside Vice-Chancellor and top candidate Werner Kogler, the driving forces behind the Green election campaign are Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, Justice Minister Alma Zadic and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch. The four members of the government will be touring all the federal states in the coming weeks to talk to people during the election campaign, as Voglauer explained.
Greens want to seek "direct dialog"
There is a clear division of topics: according to the Secretary General, party leader Kogler should act as a team player "to support the campaigners Alma Zadic and Leonore Gewessler" and play to his strengths: "direct conversation and direct discourse". Gewessler is on a "climate tour", on which she wants to visit various renaturation projects as well as "concrete ruins" in order to discuss the topic of soil protection and climate protection with the local population. Justice Minister Zadic's election campaign is called "Togetherness Tour" and focuses on the fight against hatred and hate speech and "the development of togetherness".
Rauch should "cook his way through all federal states"
And Rauch, who, contrary to his original plans, is now actively involved in the election campaign after all, is devoting himself to "politics that goes through the stomach". Voglauer announced that the social and health minister, animal rights activist and passionate chef would be "cooking his way through all the federal states" under the motto "Politics to eat". The topics to be addressed are animal welfare, food quality and a balanced diet for every child.
The aim of the election campaign, which has now begun, is to show "that the Greens are making a significant difference and have made a significant difference as a governing party", said Voglauer. After five years as a governing party, the work is not yet over, "on the contrary, it is in danger of being undone", warned the Green Secretary General, drumming up the election campaign slogan: "It is clear that without the Greens there is no climate protection".
