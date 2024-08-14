Green bandwagoners start their “race to catch up” separately

Greens want to seek "direct dialog"

There is a clear division of topics: according to the Secretary General, party leader Kogler should act as a team player "to support the campaigners Alma Zadic and Leonore Gewessler" and play to his strengths: "direct conversation and direct discourse". Gewessler is on a "climate tour", on which she wants to visit various renaturation projects as well as "concrete ruins" in order to discuss the topic of soil protection and climate protection with the local population. Justice Minister Zadic's election campaign is called "Togetherness Tour" and focuses on the fight against hatred and hate speech and "the development of togetherness".