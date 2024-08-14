Seriously injured
E-biker (49) fell headfirst into Tyrolean stream
There were two nasty bike accidents in the district of Kufstein on Tuesday. Shortly after 11 a.m., a woman (49) was coming from a mountain pasture in Alpbach on her e-bike and went over the edge of the road in a bend. She crashed into a stream. A senior citizen (78) fell in Münster.
The 49-year-old woman from Germany was riding her e-bike on a forest path in Alpbach from the "Farmkehralm" towards the "Greitalm" on Tuesday. For reasons as yet unknown, she lost control of her bike at around 1,450 meters above sea level and went over the edge of the road in a right-hand bend.
She crashed headfirst into the course of the Greitbach stream, falling about two meters.
"She crashed headfirst into the course of the Greitbach about two meters," said the police. The 49-year-old suffered injuries to her right forearm, abdomen and back and was transferred to the district hospital in Kufstein.
Senior citizen fell and ended up in hospital
A 78-year-old local man also had a bad fall at around 5.20 pm in Münster. The man was probably on a footpath and cycle path and fell for unknown reasons.
He sustained injuries of indeterminate severity to his right knee and right shoulder as a result of the fall.
Passers-by found the man lying on the ground near the rehabilitation center. "He sustained injuries of indeterminate severity to his right knee and right shoulder as a result of the bike crash," the police said. After first aid, he was taken to the district hospital in Kufstein.
