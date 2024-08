Shepherd rescues lost German hiker

The Widderstein area is definitely a tough one, and you should have at least a little mountain experience if you want to let off steam there. What you should also do: stay on the marked paths. However, a 64-year-old hiker from Germany did not follow this principle. Instead, he decided to take a shortcut on his Widderstein circular hike and descend via the direct route towards Bärguntalpe. However, he didn't get to his destination any quicker, quite the opposite: the German got lost in rough terrain and was ultimately unable to get either forwards or backwards.