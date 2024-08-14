But no party!
Madonna gives herself a visit to Pompeii for her 66th birthday
Madonna, who is currently vacationing in Italy, is treating herself to a visit to the archaeological park in Pompeii on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius for her 66th birthday on Friday. However, rumors of a big party with VIP guests in Pompeii's theater were denied by the management of the archaeological park.
"There will be no party, but a private visit," confirmed the Prefect of Naples, Michele Di Bari, according to the media. This put an end to the excitement surrounding the possibility that the famous Italian-American pop star would celebrate his birthday with a big party with 500 guests and a banquet with star chefs in Pompeii's theater.
"There will be no party"
It is expected that Madonna will benefit from an exceptional guide during her visit to the excavations, the German director of the archaeological park Gabriel Zuchtriegel, who has been at the helm of the Pompeii facility since 2021.
"Madonna is very interested in culture, she loves this archaeological park and can't wait to visit it. But there will be no party, nothing like that," Di Bari assured.
It is assumed that Madonna, whose relatives on her father's side came from the Apennine region of Abruzzo, will celebrate her birthday on a yacht off the vacation island of Capri. Some of her six children were to be there.
A guest at Dolce & Gabbana
Madonna arrived in the northern Italian resort of Portofino on Sunday. There she is a guest of fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana in their Villa Olivetta, which can only be reached by boat. Madonna's presence caused additional excitement in Portofino, which is already heavily burdened by tourism.
Madonna landed in Genoa on Sunday on a private plane from London. She was invited to Dolce & Gabbana's annual Ferragosto party, which traditionally takes place on August 15th, the highlight of the Italian summer season.
