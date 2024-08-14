Before state elections
61% of Germans reject AfD in government
According to a survey, a clear majority of people in Germany are against the AfD's participation in state governments after the upcoming state elections in eastern Germany. At 56 percent, the rejection rate in eastern Germany is lower than in the west (62 percent).
According to a survey published on Tuesday by RTL and ntv, 61% of respondents nationwide reject the idea of the AfD becoming part of the state governments in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, even with high election results.
Concerns particularly high in the east
Across Germany, exactly one third of respondents would like to see the AfD join the government. A clear majority of respondents (69%) expressed concern about possible AfD victories in state elections. In the east, concern is particularly high among those voters who currently have no preference for the AfD (81%).
According to the latest polls, the AfD could emerge as the strongest force in the state elections in the east. In Saxony and Thuringia, where elections will be held on September 1, the party is polling at around 30 percent.
Both state associations of the AfD are classified by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as right-wing extremist. In Brandenburg, it has around 24% of the vote. The election there will take place on September 22.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.