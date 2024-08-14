Alaba, Kalajdzic, ...
Injury update from our ÖFB internationals
Numerous ÖFB internationals are fighting for their comeback. An injury update on David Alaba, Sasa Kalajdzic and co.
The strongest league in the world starts the season without any Austrians on the pitch. Away from Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner, only one Austrian, Sasa Kalajdzic, is still under contract with a Premier League club. The attacker is working on his comeback following his third cruciate ligament rupture, but this is not expected to happen until the new year. Kalajdzic is not the only ÖFB team player who will miss the start of the season.
"They're expecting me in January"
Kalajdzic made a status report last weekend. "If you go by time, things aren't going too badly," said the Wolverhampton professional on Sky. In February, he had seriously injured his knee again during a loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt. He is no longer in pain, according to the Viennese, who is currently undergoing rehab. "Things are progressing relatively well." However, training is still out of the question. "They have said that they plan to have me back in January," said Kalajdzic. "After the third time (cruciate ligament rupture; note), you shouldn't rush things." The 27-year-old's contract with Wolves runs until 2027.
Setback for Alaba
David Alaba and Xaver Schlager, who will also be missing from the European Championships, are not expected to return. A few days ago, the Spanish sports newspaper "Marca" reported that the Real Madrid winger is still struggling with the after-effects of the cruciate ligament rupture he suffered last December. The player and Real have therefore not set a date for his return. The comeback originally planned for late fall could therefore be delayed further, with the report already mentioning 2025.
Schlager, who is also working on his return after a cruciate ligament rupture, has moved on. After rehab in Salzburg, the midfielder was back on the training pitch for the first time eleven weeks after his injury in mid-July and is now working individually. Schlager has already been back on the pitch once before following a cruciate ligament rupture: Still under contract with Wolfsburg at the time, he missed just under six months from August 2022 to March 2023.
Baumgartner injured his knee
His club colleague Christoph Baumgartner should be fit again soon. The fact that the attacker returned to Leipzig after his vacation with knee problems caused rumblings. Coach Marco Rose came to the striker's defense. Baumgartner had made a wrong move while on vacation and had even returned a week early to get fit, Rose stressed. Baumgartner still had to undergo a minor operation at the end of July. "He will hopefully be back on the pitch soon," announced Rose after the operation.
In the Netherlands, Gernot Trauner missed the start of the season after suffering a muscle injury at the European Championships. The defender is working on his comeback, said coach Brian Priske before the 1-1 draw against Willem II last weekend. The development is positive. "But it will still take a while."
Florian Kainz is currently missing from Germany's 2nd division due to an ankle injury. In Italy, Marko Arnautovic had to take a break and is expected to miss Inter Milan's season opener at FC Genoa on Saturday. The veteran suffered a muscle injury in his thigh during preparations, but is expected to be fit again soon according to reports. The future of Alexander Schlager in Salzburg is unclear. The goalkeeper, who missed the European Championships with a meniscus injury, is back in training but has not yet made the squad. Schlager has lost his status as Salzburg's number one to neo-captain Janis Blaswich.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
