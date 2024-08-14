Injury update from our ÖFB internationals

"They're expecting me in January"

Kalajdzic made a status report last weekend. "If you go by time, things aren't going too badly," said the Wolverhampton professional on Sky. In February, he had seriously injured his knee again during a loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt. He is no longer in pain, according to the Viennese, who is currently undergoing rehab. "Things are progressing relatively well." However, training is still out of the question. "They have said that they plan to have me back in January," said Kalajdzic. "After the third time (cruciate ligament rupture; note), you shouldn't rush things." The 27-year-old's contract with Wolves runs until 2027.