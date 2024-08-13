Construction cartel: fine of millions for Tyrolean company fixed

Penalties totaling 180 million euros

So far, penalties of a good 180 million euros have been imposed. Of this amount, 62.35 million euros were imposed on the Porr construction group alone, 27.15 million euros on Swietelsky and 26.33 million euros on Habau. Because new evidence has come to light, the proceedings against the Strabag construction group have been reopened. As a key witness in the construction cartel case, Strabag had received a reduced fine of 45.4 million euros; the amount of the fine in the reopened proceedings is still open.