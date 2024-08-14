Vorteilswelt
ÖTV youngster

Joel Schwärzler surprised the Hard talents

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 08:55

ÖTV youngster Joel Schwärzler took advantage of his days off and spontaneously helped out at the tennis camp of his home club Hard. Naturally, the youngsters were thrilled and enjoyed their time with the Ländle pro.

comment0 Kommentare

Tennis pro Joel Schwärzler has a busy schedule. In recent weeks and months, the ÖTV youngster has been traveling from tournament to tournament, hardly having time to catch his breath. Recently, however, the Vorarlberg native has had a few days off again. And the 18-year-old used them for a surprise visit to his home club TC Hard, where the tennis weeks for young talents are currently taking place, organized by Joel's brother Julian Schwärzler.

The youngest talents learned diligently from Joel. (Bild: TC Hard)
The youngest talents learned diligently from Joel.
(Bild: TC Hard)

"We were in need and Julian assigned him straight away," laughs Benjamin Huber from TC Hard, adding more seriously, "of course he was very happy to do it. Joel and his family are really very down-to-earth people. We are grateful that the connection to the club is still so important to them."

This is also confirmed by the ÖTV talent, currently number 371 in the ATP world rankings. "I haven't forgotten where my roots are," explains Joel, "if I can fit it in, I'm always happy to come along!"

The youngsters were delighted with the visit from the young Ländle pro. (Bild: TC Hard)
The youngsters were delighted with the visit from the young Ländle pro.
(Bild: TC Hard)

Which of course also delighted the numerous kids taking part in the Harder Camp. There are 100 children spread over the three weeks of tennis, a huge turnout. Schwärzler was there for lunch, stood on the court with the young talents and then splashed around with them in the Ach. He also had time for a game of padel with his brother Julian and two friends.

After training, they cooled off in the cool Ach. (Bild: TC Hard)
After training, they cooled off in the cool Ach.
(Bild: TC Hard)

An appreciation
When the young Ländle pro was allowed to compete at the ATP 250 home tournament in Kitzbühel in July, 55 Harder made the journey to cheer Joel on at the event. "His parents Ilse and Matthias looked after us there. They are a huge support for their son, but also for the club," says a delighted Huber.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
