Test of courage with consequences
Dangerous beer bet triggers major operation at nuclear power plant
This will probably be the most expensive three crates of beer in the life of a 23-year-old! Because these were the reward for daring to undertake a special test of courage. He was supposed to climb up the 105-meter-high exhaust chimney of the nuclear power plant in Zwentendorf in the district of Tulln. But the bet backfired.
The young men were part of a large delegation from Upper Austria that had rented the nuclear power plant for two days. Shortly before midnight, the 23-year-old allowed himself to be persuaded. He reached the inside of the tower via a path secured by barbed wire, where he then climbed to the top of the ladder. Even though it is surrounded by fall protection, authorized persons are only allowed up there with special equipment.
Initially paralyzed
However, the climber was observed by other guests, one of whom eventually informed the emergency services. And they immediately arrived with a large contingent. Several fire departments, the Red Cross and the police were on site to get the 23-year-old back down. However, he was probably paralyzed by the large number of people and lights at first, but was then motivated to climb back down.
The "competition king" remained unharmed. However, his joy at winning the crates of beer will probably be gone for good by the time he gets the bill for the large-scale operation ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
