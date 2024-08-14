COPD sufferers suffer
High temperatures are a major threat to the lungs
Temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius or more are not uncommon these days and are anything but pleasant for many of us - they can even be dangerous to our health. Read here why COPD patients in particular suffer on hot days and how to get through them well, even if you don't have the disease.
Days when the mercury climbs to almost 30 degrees or more are particularly demanding and place an enormous strain on the human body. However, people with lung disease, such as COPD patients, suffer in particular.
In the course of this chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a narrowing of the airways leads to reduced ventilation of the organ and persistent shortness of breath. Hot days are also a problem because the body releases heat through the lungs by increasing the respiratory rate.
Patients are at risk of overheating and severe shortness of breath
"In most cases, however, people with COPD are unable to increase their respiratory rate sufficiently or at all, which is why the excess heat remains in the body. Overheating can then lead to an increase in breathlessness. In addition, blood pressure drops due to heat-induced dilation of the blood vessels, which can lead to cardiovascular problems and unconsciousness," explains Prim. Dr. Bernhard Baumgartner, Head of the Lung Department at Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck, Upper Austria.
Risk of severe respiratory distress and circulatory problems
"If there is an increase in breathing frequency in these patients, there is a risk of over-inflation of the lungs because the entire volume of air cannot be exhaled in COPD. This also results in increased breathlessness, shortness of breath and circulatory problems," adds the specialist.
If the respiratory rate increases, the consequences are often increased breathlessness, shortness of breath and circulatory problems.
What's more, many patients are unaware of their condition because they go to the doctor late or not at all with symptoms such as a persistent cough, sputum production or shortness of breath.
"COPD can lead to permanent narrowing of the bronchial tubes, inflammation of the lungs or permanent damage to the lung tissue and, in the worst case, can be life-threatening," says Prim. Baumgartner. After all, the condition is one of the most common causes of death in Austria - not least because the number of hot days is increasing.
Tips from the expert on how sufferers can get through hot days better:
- Anyone suffering from COPD should not expose themselves too much to the heat and - especially at midday and in the afternoon - should seek out a darkened or cooled room or at least a shady spot.
- Avoid physical exertion as much as possible.
- Ventilate rooms when outside temperatures are at their lowest.
- To cool down, soak a cloth in cold water and place it on your face. A foot bath also helps.
- Drink plenty of fluids. Although sweating provides the body with a good remedy against overheating, the fluids sweated out, including the salts and minerals lost, must be replenished. Avoid sugary drinks, alcohol, black tea and coffee.
- Heavy food puts a strain on the energy balance. Therefore, opt for "light" foods such as salads, fruit, steamed fish, lean meat or vegetable soups. Eat several small meals instead of three large ones.
- Lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibers allows more air to reach the body than synthetic fabrics such as polyester.
