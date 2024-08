Severe storms hit the province of Salzburg on Monday evening. According to the provincial warning center, the Pinzgau, Pongau and Tennengau areas were the most affected. The B164 between Bischofshofen and the Hochkönig was completely closed. Due to the heavy rain, a mudslide had fallen onto the road and displaced it. The B164 is now passable again. Traffic is being allowed to pass on both sides.