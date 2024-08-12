Gang violence with knives and sticks in Lehen

The night of February 1st was one of the bloodiest this year: two stabbings in the Salzburg district of Lehen kept the emergency services busy. One of the two criminal cases, a mass brawl between two rival gangs of Syrians, kept the Salzburg provincial court busy on Monday: at the time, more than a dozen Syrians got into a fight - a mass brawl with knives, wooden sticks and poles broke out between two groups. This type of gang crime had made headlines across Austria several times in recent weeks - keyword Vienna's Reumannplatz.