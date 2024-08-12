Attempted murder in the room
Gang violence with knives and sticks in Lehen
A mass brawl between several Syrians in Lehener Park and an attack on several police officers - these were the two accusations at the trial in the regional court. The court now even found attempted murder or at least intentional grievous bodily harm in the case of two of the defendants.
The night of February 1st was one of the bloodiest this year: two stabbings in the Salzburg district of Lehen kept the emergency services busy. One of the two criminal cases, a mass brawl between two rival gangs of Syrians, kept the Salzburg provincial court busy on Monday: at the time, more than a dozen Syrians got into a fight - a mass brawl with knives, wooden sticks and poles broke out between two groups. This type of gang crime had made headlines across Austria several times in recent weeks - keyword Vienna's Reumannplatz.
Only one admitted to stabbing
Several people were injured. Three men (19, 25, 32) suffered stab wounds. One Syrian, who is also said to have handled a knife himself, even suffered three stab wounds to his back. Danger to life? The public prosecutor's office doubted this and only brought charges of grievous bodily harm in conspiracy - in addition to the further charge of resisting public authority, as four defendants allegedly attacked and injured six police officers weeks later in May.
However, only one of the previously innocent defendants came clean in front of the judge and admitted to the stabbings in Lehener Park. Otherwise, many contradictory statements were heard: One defense lawyer spoke of self-defense, another of his client's "hot-blooded" character. Some of the defendants were incriminated by DNA traces.
Verdict: The judge declared that she had no jurisdiction over two of the defendants, as she considered them to have committed attempted murder or at least grievous bodily harm with intent - not legally binding. The remaining defendants received suspended sentences of between seven and twelve months.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.