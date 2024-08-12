Styria: Danger of severe weather increases with the heat

"There is currently a very hot air mass over us, which will certainly not be displaced until Friday at least," says Ubimet meteorologist Steffen Dietz, giving an outlook for the coming days. "So it will remain hot. Temperatures will rise to up to 34 degrees almost all over the country. In the south, it could even be 35 or more." The days will start sunny everywhere, but thunderstorms may develop in Upper Styria during the course of the day.