Styria: Danger of severe weather increases with the heat
Temperatures are climbing up to 35 degrees in Styria this week - on Monday afternoon it was already 34.4 degrees in Mooslandl. Shortly afterwards, there were severe storms in the Liezen area. Experts are already warning of possible flooding and mudslides.
Styria is currently sweating like crazy. Yesterday at midday, the thermometer in Bad Radkersburg already showed 31 degrees - the 30-degree mark was exceeded significantly throughout the entire province for most of the day. Only in the afternoon did scattered clouds cloud the bright blue sky, and thunderstorms in the Enns Valley provided cooling - but also problems: a thunderstorm cell in the Rottenmanner Tauern area produced 100 mm of precipitation in a very short space of time. The municipalities of Aigen im Ennstal, Rottenmann and Liezen were particularly affected, and there is now a threat of flooding, flash floods and mudslides.
"There is currently a very hot air mass over us, which will certainly not be displaced until Friday at least," says Ubimet meteorologist Steffen Dietz, giving an outlook for the coming days. "So it will remain hot. Temperatures will rise to up to 34 degrees almost all over the country. In the south, it could even be 35 or more." The days will start sunny everywhere, but thunderstorms may develop in Upper Styria during the course of the day.
"The probability of thunderstorms will only increase on Thursday in other regions, such as the Graz basin," predicts Dietz. These thunderstorms could then be quite severe. "Unfortunately, severe thunderstorms with heavy rain are also possible again, which can lead to flooding and also trigger mudslides." Hail cannot be ruled out over the next few days either. "But at least strong winds and storms are not in sight at the moment."
The Styrian heat poles on Monday were: Mooslandl with 34.4 degrees, followed by Fürstenfeld (34.1), Bad Radkersburg (34.0), Leoben (33.9) and Admont (33.6).
