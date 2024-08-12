One of the three accused had only contributed to solving the crime in the first place with his statements and, according to his defense lawyer, only made a "minor contribution to the crime". Nevertheless, he had almost received the maximum sentence, which was too much. Following the deliberations of the jury and the professional judges, the prison sentences on Monday were lower: ten years and nine months, twelve years and eight months and 13 years and seven months. They will also be sent to a forensic therapy center. The verdict is not yet final.