Bodo Hell disappeared: Alpine farmers fear for poet

Tens of helpers on site

And so a large-scale search operation was launched on Sunday, which continued on Monday. "On the Styrian side, around 80 Alpine rescue teams have been on site since the early hours of the morning," reported Enrico Radaelli, spokesman for the Styrian Mountain Rescue Service. The Upper Austrian colleagues were also called in; helicopters and search dogs were used. "Hut owners are being questioned, summit books are being searched and acquaintances are being contacted. But the Dachstein area is very extensive," says Radaelli. The alpine farmers took part in the search.