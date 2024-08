The good kind of grocer protects bees and the climate

In fact, the new independent Billa boss in Winzendorf in the Wiener Neustadt district focuses on regionality and the finest, climate-friendly foods. The carefully selected range includes goods from small blue and yellow businesses such as Emmerberger ham, juices from the Mohr-Sederl family and Harrer ice cream. "One of my specialties is the delicious pre-cooked roast pork from the Aumaerk meat factory," says Akalin and his 27-strong team, rightly praising his climate-friendly products.