A total of 350,000 euros
Love scam: 37-year-old woman took out pensioner
He expected love from the 39-year-old younger woman, but only got rid of all his money. A 76-year-old married man from Vienna became the victim of a love scam. The Slovakian woman not only took several thousand euros from him, but also emptied his wife's account in a hacker attack. She now accompanies him to the Viennese countryside to testify as a victim ...
A 76-year-old man sits side by side with his wife in front of the courtroom in Vienna. They don't even look at the 37-year-old woman, who is being brought before them by a court security guard. But at least that was different for the pensioner once. At the beginning of January 2022, the married man met the Slovakian woman on a dating platform.
"As much money as possible"
While the 39-year-old probably expected more from the accused, she had other things in mind with her flattery and feigned romantic feelings: "The plan was to extract as much money as possible," explains the public prosecutor. And that really was a lot in six months - she stole 89,000 euros from the accused, pretending to need money for an inheritance or new identity papers. The pensioner transferred large sums in exchange for seven signed promissory bills.
I was lied to, robbed and cheated. That was it.
76-jähriger Pensionist wurde Opfer eines Love-Scams.
But they were never paid. On the contrary: together with an accomplice - he also has criminal proceedings pending - she also emptied the 76-year-old's account in the course of a hacker attack. "I was lied to, robbed and cheated. That's it," the 76-year-old now sighs in front of Judge Philipp Krasa. The Slovakian woman also obtained thousands of euros by signing cell phone contracts under a false name. The total loss at stake is therefore a hefty 350,000 euros.
However, the 37-year-old does not wish to comment further and only says: "I am very sorry. I am ashamed of it." She leaves the talking to her defense lawyer Alexander Philipp. He told the jury about his client's seriously ill mother, her three children and her gambling and drug addiction. She used the money from the love scam to pay for all of this.
The defendant was sentenced to three years for aggravated commercial fraud, one of them in prison. She and the public prosecutor's office accept the sentence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.