Love scam: 37-year-old woman took out pensioner

"As much money as possible"

While the 39-year-old probably expected more from the accused, she had other things in mind with her flattery and feigned romantic feelings: "The plan was to extract as much money as possible," explains the public prosecutor. And that really was a lot in six months - she stole 89,000 euros from the accused, pretending to need money for an inheritance or new identity papers. The pensioner transferred large sums in exchange for seven signed promissory bills.