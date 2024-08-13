Missing terror law
Sachslehner: “Zadic has buried her head in the sand”
In an interview with krone.tv, Laura Sachslehner, the partly polarizing ÖVP member of the Vienna City Council, comments on her campaign for preferential votes, which has just begun.
"A preferential vote campaign was not planned in the first place. But I've been approached by many functionaries and supporters who say that I absolutely need a loud voice that advocates a consistent center-right policy and clearly highlights certain issues," says Laura Sachslehner.
Sachslehner explains: "That's why I decided to run this preferential vote campaign." Without this, it would probably be difficult for the feisty MP to maintain her current status. This is because she has only been nominated in 23rd place on the Vienna state list for the National Council elections. And she is missing entirely from the federal list. Sachslehner: "We have had to make many compromises in the ÖVP coalition with the Greens. For example, I have been calling for a zero asylum cap for years."
Inaction on terror law
She is also pushing ahead with the potential terror law, which concerns surveillance and monitoring of messenger services or whatsapp: "Without the information from friendly services, we alone would not have had the opportunity to track the communication surrounding the Taylor Swift concerts and take action." The draft law was in the Ministry of Justice, but Minister Zadic had let a lot of time pass and had not taken any concrete action. She has buried her head in the sand and shows no willingness to deal with the issue." But the FPÖ is also heavily criticized by the feisty MP: "Just shouting loudly is not enough. The FPÖ is good at addressing problems. But when it comes to concrete solutions, there is still a long way to go."
Vienna's SPÖ responsible for dangers
She has clear words on the current danger situation in the capital: "It's shocking what's happening in Vienna at the moment. In Favoriten, for example. Or in Brigittenau. The SPÖ Vienna is clearly responsible for this." The politician, who often comes up with unusual ideas, also spoke about one of her most recently discussed topics, ankle bracelets for women abusers: "The Minister of Justice would also be called upon here." In Sachslehner's view, however, there would also be problems with other issues: "We have enormous problems with illegal migration. Also with Islamist terror. You can see that young people are becoming increasingly radicalized on the internet." There is an immediate need for action here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.