Sachslehner: “Zadic has buried her head in the sand”

Inaction on terror law

She is also pushing ahead with the potential terror law, which concerns surveillance and monitoring of messenger services or whatsapp: "Without the information from friendly services, we alone would not have had the opportunity to track the communication surrounding the Taylor Swift concerts and take action." The draft law was in the Ministry of Justice, but Minister Zadic had let a lot of time pass and had not taken any concrete action. She has buried her head in the sand and shows no willingness to deal with the issue." But the FPÖ is also heavily criticized by the feisty MP: "Just shouting loudly is not enough. The FPÖ is good at addressing problems. But when it comes to concrete solutions, there is still a long way to go."