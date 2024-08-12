Trap with repayment
Beware of fraud: Nasty scam with ÖGK mails
E-mails are currently being sent out again in the name of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), claiming that a refund is due. But this is just a nasty scam!
It is a particularly perfidious method used by fraudsters to obtain the account and login details of unsuspecting people!
In the name of the ÖGK, they send e-mails about an alleged refund and emphasize that you should click on a link to accept the "fast online payment". But money plays no role here, it's all a lie!
Tips from consumer protection experts
The experts at the AK consumer protection organization strongly warn against clicking on this link or providing any personal data. These emails should be deleted immediately. They also give tips on how to behave in other cases:
- Always react very cautiously to emails, text messages and other electronic messages that appear to come from well-known companies. If data is requested, never enter it. If in doubt, contact the (apparent) sender by telephone and only use the official, correct contact details.
- Never click on the links contained in e-mails from unknown senders and never open attached files. These may contain dangerous viruses.
- Always make sure you have a good anti-virus program installed on your end device and update it regularly so that it can detect and eliminate the latest viruses.
- Always report phishing e-mails quickly to those affected, such as the health insurance fund in this case, so that precautionary measures can be taken.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
