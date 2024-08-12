Regionalliga West
Satisfied faces and a visit from the team boss
Two out of three games lost, but Wals-Grünau can still be satisfied. ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick was a guest in Saalfelden.Promoted Kuchl is still unbeaten.
Wals-Grünau celebrated their first win of the season in the Westliga with a 1-0 win against Schwaz. "It was a lot about the fight, but sometimes you need a dirty win," said Grünau coach Christoph Knaus.
An important sign, especially after the 5-0 loss at Reichenau in the season opener. "We had analyzed the game and had a good week of training. That was more our style of play, we're on the right track," said the coach confidently. Despite only winning one of three games so far, he is satisfied with his team's performance so far: "It was a very good performance in the cup. We had the luck of the draw against Schwaz."
"Improvement seen"
Thomas Hofer can also be satisfied with the start to the season. His Kuchler are still unbeaten after two rounds. The 5:1 thumping victory in Lauterach was followed by a 0:0 home draw against Pinzgau. "We couldn't quite assess Lauterach, so the win was of course all the better. The performance against Pinzgau was very good, so I'm basically satisfied, yes," beamed the coach. For FCPS colleague Florian Klausner, the direction is right: "There was already an improvement compared to the start of the season."
However, the 43-year-old is not entirely happy after two draws at the start: "I'm satisfied with the defense, but we're still lacking a bit of penetration."
Nevertheless, there was a high-profile visit to Pinzgau at the weekend. Team boss Ralf Rangnick and his coaching team were guests in Saalfelden as part of the ÖFB coaching congress. "It was wonderful, we learned a lot," said an enthusiastic participant Adonis Spica.
The former Bischofshofen coach and current U18 coach at Pinzgauer was particularly impressed by the organization: "A very good training course, great praise for our association. This will help us a lot in the future." In addition to the ÖFB coach, Pedro Santos from Benfica (Por) and Colin Bergmans from PSV Eindhoven (Nl) were also speakers.
