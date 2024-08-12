Huge cloud of smoke
Fire department unable to stop inferno near Athens
The Greek fire department has been unable to stop the huge fire that has been raging on the northern outskirts of Athens since Sunday afternoon. Due to the heavy smoke, a thick gray-brown cloud lay over Athens for hours. The first residents now have to leave their homes.
The residents of twelve villages have been called upon by text message to leave their homes in the region around Marathon and Penteli, a spokesperson for the fire department told Greek radio. "At dawn, we will deploy 29 fire-fighting aircraft and helicopters," he said.
Penteli is around 15 kilometers, Marathon around 30 kilometers north of the Greek capital. According to Greek media, numerous people were taken to hospitals with respiratory problems, according to the emergency services. Two hospitals also had to be evacuated, according to the government.
Massive smoke development due to fire
The plumes of smoke stretched for more than 100 kilometers and reached the Peloponnese peninsula, as residents reported and could be seen on satellite images.
A video from an airplane shows the scale:
According to the civil defense, the region around Athens and large parts of central Greece are at the highest level of fire danger. The situation will remain extremely dangerous in the coming days, the civil defense announced. In most regions of Greece, it has not rained properly for months.
People take refuge in sports halls
According to the authorities, the government opened the facilities of the Olympic Stadium in the north of Athens and other sports halls for people fleeing the flames. Hotels also made rooms available, according to the hoteliers' association. Tourist facilities have not yet been threatened, according to local reporters. Numerous residents reportedly stayed in their homes and fought the flames with garden hoses.
Due to the dramatic developments, the Greek head of government Kyriakos Mitsotakis interrupted his vacation and returned to Athens, according to a government spokesman. According to the media, numerous fire department units from southern and western Greece arrived in Athens during the night.
Meteorologists and civil defense had repeatedly warned over the past few days: Due to the extreme drought and the strong winds currently blowing around the Aegean, any small fire could spread to a large fire within minutes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
