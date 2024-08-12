Styrian mountain rescuers are being called out every day at the moment

The Schladming branch alone had to be called out twice by midday on Sunday - fortunately, both missions ended without serious consequences. "It's usually not that bad at the moment. One of the reasons for this is the stable weather," says head of operations Thomas Kaserer. "But when the weather turns, the missions will certainly become more demanding again. Unfortunately, many people are still struggling to plan their tours." The expert therefore advises checking the weather forecast before every tour.