1st National League
Marko-Elf Mühlbach leaders with a rare away win
Mühlbach im Pinzgau achieved a commanding 4:1 away win in Anthering in the 1st Landesliga, meaning that the Bramberg team can be happy to be in pole position after the first matchday. With new coach Rupert Marko, a new wind seems to be blowing through the club.
After a difficult last season, Mühlbach, who are usually only strong at home, got off to an almost perfect start to the new season against Anthering. Cult coach Rupert Marko celebrated his league debut with the Pinzgauers with a clear 4:1 victory.
A great start to the season, but let's look ahead again!
Mühlbach-Coach Marco Rupert
Captain Fabian Bachler in particular led the way: he scored three goals himself and set up the crowning final goal. "His willingness to work is a role model for the whole team," enthuses Marko about his top scorer. "He sets an example and the young talents follow his example. If we demonstrate these virtues, we have great potential."
Fabi must first work defensively before he can shine offensively.
Mühlbach-Coach Marco Rupert
This potential is currently symbolized by their lead in the table. But they also narrowly missed a mini-sensation in the SFV-Stiegl-Landescup against local neighbors Bramberg (Salzburg League): Marko's team defied the Salzburg Ligist until shortly before the end, but were narrowly beaten a few minutes before the final whistle.
We have the ability to hold our own against any opponent!
Mühlbach-Coach Marco Rupert
The former ÖFB coach is also convinced off the pitch: "I feel very comfortable here, we have great and helpful lads. They even have roles at the club. For example, they mow the grass or mark out the pitch. You can feel the club character here." Thomas Schaier
1st regional league: Elixhausen - Schwarzach 3:1 (0:1), Berndorf - Altenmarkt 2:0 (0:0), Anthering - Mühlbach/Pzg. 1:4 (1:1), Tamsweg - Adnet 0:2 (0:1), Mittersill - Plainfeld 3:0 (2:0), Henndorf - Pfarrwerfen 2:0 (1:0), Bergheim - ATSV Salzburg 1:2 (1:1).
