Bad defeat for the Germans in the handball final

Historic victory for the Danes

In the Pierre Mauroy Stadium, the Danes clearly set the tone right from the start in front of almost 27,000 spectators. The Germans, who had eliminated hosts and defending champions France in the quarter-finals and Spain by a wafer-thin margin in the semi-finals, never got into the game. Coach Alfred Gislason's team had no chance in the face of the Scandinavians' offensive fireworks. World handball player Mathias Gidsel led his team with eleven goals. It was the highest victory ever in an Olympic final.