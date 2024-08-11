Soon to be the first US head of state with Mäci on her CV?

The British newspaper "The Independent" picked up on the topic on Saturday and reported that Harris could "make history" if she wins the election. She would be the first US head of state to have previously worked at Mäci. According to the newspaper, 13 percent of Americans, or 41 million people, have worked at McDonald's at some point in their lives. Harris would, of course, not only be the first McDonald's employee, but also the first woman and the first person with Indian roots to head the US government.