"Calm before the storm"
Melissa Naschenweng sends sexy vacation greetings
Melissa Naschenweng is currently still enjoying the "calm before the storm" and sends her fans some pretty hot greetings from her vacation.
Melissa Naschenweng posted three snapshots from her vacation on her Instagram account on Sunday.
Naschenweng as a sexy mermaid
While she can be seen in great outfits in two of the shots - once in a combination of a red crop top and skirt, then in a white jumpsuit on the beach - the first picture in particular in the post is probably making her fans break out in a sweat, and not just because of the summer temperatures in Austria.
The black and white photo shows Naschenweng in an exciting cut-out swimsuit that perfectly emphasizes her flat stomach and cleavage. The pop beauty teamed the revealing one-piece with a large straw hat and dark sunglasses. A bangle and a delicate bracelet also play around her wrists.
"A little more sun ..."
"The most beautiful vacation greetings to you," wrote Naschenweng about the photo series. She continued: "A little more sun, then the preparation phase for the Bergbauernbuamtour begins in the fall, and the next single is also at the start." She is already looking forward to meeting her fans, concluded the pretty Carinthian.
Within a very short space of time, numerous messages had already been posted under the 34-year-old's vacation greetings. "Beautiful pictures", "Wow" or "So cute", commented the pop singer's fans and sent numerous hearts and flames emojis.
New album coming in January
A few weeks ago, Naschenweng revealed to her fans that they can look forward to new music soon. Her new album "Alpenbarbie" is due to be released on January 10th. The album has been available to pre-order since the beginning of July.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
