Several explosions
Air strike on Kiev: father and child (4) dead
A man (35) and his child (4) were killed and three people injured in a Russian airstrike on Kiev on Sunday night. The Ukrainian air force had previously stated that two Russian missiles had headed for the capital. Meanwhile, the governor of the western Russian border region of Kursk reported 13 casualties as a result of a Ukrainian air strike.
Rocket fragments fell on private homes in Browary, east of Kiev, in the evening, Ukrainian rescue services reported on Telegram. The father and child were trapped under the rubble of a building. They could only be rescued dead. There was differing information about the child's gender.
City air defense systems activated
Journalists reported that there were explosions in the center and east of the city. At least two flashes could be seen in the night sky. The Kiev military administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that the city's air defense systems had been activated to repel the attacks.
Most regions of Ukraine were warned of air strikes, as the map in this article shows:
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, other Ukrainian regions besides Kiev were also affected by Russian airstrikes. There were drone attacks in five other regions, the air force said.
13 injured in the city of Kursk
In the Russian city of Kursk, at least 13 people were injured by debris from a Ukrainian missile, two of whom are in a serious condition. Debris from a missile launch fell on the building and caused a fire, the Russian state agency Tass reported, citing the acting governor of the region, Alexei Smirnov.
Kiev advanced several dozen kilometers into Kursk region
In response to the Ukrainian army's five-day advance in the western Russian border region of Kursk, there had been fears in Ukraine of possible Russian airstrikes. Since the beginning of its advance on Tuesday, the Ukrainian army has apparently advanced several dozen kilometers in the Kursk region, according to independent observers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the offensive for the first time in his evening address on Saturday evening and said that Kiev was trying to "shift the war to Russia".
Russia launches massive drone and missile attacks on cities in Ukraine almost every night. Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression since February 2022. Head of state Zelensky has been urging his allies for weeks to quickly deliver new air defense systems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.