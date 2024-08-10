Dream runs, sensations and drama at the end

Play-off in the high jump

There was drama and disappointment for the two high jump stars who had shared the gold in Tokyo 2021 in an exact tie. Giancarlo Tamberi had suffered kidney colic in the morning and then failed to clear 2.27 m. Mutaz Essa Barshim had been aiming for his second gold, but had to settle for bronze at 2.34m. While Tamberi and Barshim had shared the gold, this time there was a jump-off for gold in the event of a tie! Hamish Kerr from New Zealand and Shelby McEwen were tied at 2.36m. Hamish Kerr finally won the jump-off with 2.34 m and caused one of the biggest surprises in high jump history!