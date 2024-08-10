Politics should not “interfere” in families

Regardless of this, Raab was satisfied with the black-green coalition. Despite different substantive and ideological approaches, they had "managed to reach compromises in many areas and to introduce good and important laws and content for the people of Austria". Highlights for her include the EUR 4.5 billion investment in childcare expansion, the funding of violence protection centers and the annual inflation adjustment for family benefits. Raab did not want to comment on coalition options after the election - or a possible continuation of the current partnership. "Now there will be an election and then we will see what majorities there are." The only person she clearly does not want to work with in a government is Herbert Kickl.