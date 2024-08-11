Fritz Gurgiser
“Fire for the country” is still burning brightly
For 30 years, the Transit Forum has been committed to the land and people of Tyrol. Not always an easy path, but a successful one. The founder, Fritz Gurgiser, explains how this came about and reveals in an interview what the future holds.
Since the association was founded on August 11, 1994, the Transitforum Austria-Tyrol has achieved a lot, as founder and chairman Fritz Gurgiser explains on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the "Krone". "We see ourselves as a pressure and impulse generator along the Brenner route within the framework of the Alpine Convention from Rosenheim to Verona," emphasizes the transit rebel. Here is an excerpt.
- "Health is more important than the free movement of goods"
IG Luft: Since the air status report was presented in 2002, the Transit Forum has been the driving force behind the IG-L measures. These are now criticized by neighbouring countries - because they want to protect traffic rather than residents. "Although European law puts health first," says Gurgiser.
- NO2 pollution: In the last 30 years, NO2 pollution along the A12, A13 and A22 has fallen by 90 percent. The reason: trucks have become much less polluting due to the pressure, and the car industry has given in.
- Noise pollution: Tyrol is an Alpine-wide pioneer when it comes to noise protection, enclosures and whispering asphalt. "However, every square millimetre of noise protection still has to be fought for," regrets Gurgiser.
- Control points: It all started in Kundl, Radfeld and on the Brenner Pass, with the federal highways (such as the Fern Pass) subsequently being added. "However, the potential has not yet been exhausted, the penalties are too low and the exceptions are excessive," emphasizes the transit inspector.
- Block clearance: This was enforced in 2017 to protect and maintain the safety, ease and fluidity of traffic. However, the dosage still needs to be adjusted downwards. "Limited valleys cannot tolerate unlimited traffic" should be the motto here.
Today, the Transitforum Austria-Tyrol has more than 20 "Xund's-Leben-Gruppen" (Xund's-Leben-Groups), which are directly involved with those affected and take on valuable tasks as members in the municipalities and regions. "And all this without subsidies or party dependency," emphasizes Gurgiser proudly. As a civil rights organization, they are fully committed to implementing state, federal and European legislation as well as the Convention on Human Rights and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.
We do not constantly need new laws, regulations and directives, we need correct implementation of existing protective rights for humans and animals, for air and water and for soil and plants.
Fritz Gurgiser
"We achieved a great success in 2003 with the positive decision of the ECJ, which confirmed that the fundamental right to freedom of assembly takes precedence over the freedom of movement of goods," says Gurgiser, recalling the 40-hour citizens' assembly in Schönberg.
"We don't constantly need new laws, regulations and directives, we need correct implementation of existing protective rights for people and animals, for air and water and for soil and plants - these are the existential foundations not only in the Alpine region, but throughout Europe and the world. We are still lucky enough to be able to preserve and safeguard all of this - others have not been so fortunate for a long time," concludes Fritz Gurgiser.
"Krone": Why was the Transit Forum founded?
Fritz Gurgiser: We were a loose platform until the EU referendum on June 12, 1994, which then disintegrated. But because I knew what problems the country would face with the transit agreement, we founded the association. And that was on August 11, 1994.
Is the Transit Forum still needed today?
More than ever, as the number of new members shows - we are growing every day. The reason for this is that the problems that used to be limited to the Inntal and Brenner highways are now also present on the Fernpass, Achenpass and Zirler Berg.
Unlike others, we are not constantly calling for new laws. There are already enough, but we demand that they are complied with. And - unfortunately - we also benefit from the fact that politics is moving further and further away from the people.
Fritz Gurgiser
You are and have been repeatedly attacked. How do you deal with that?
That's part of the job, but I don't deal with it.
Where do you actually get the energy for this commitment?
You can't buy this kind of energy from Tiwag. You either have it in your blood or you don't. I have it.
What is the secret of your success?
Unlike others, we don't constantly demand new laws. There are already enough, but we demand compliance with them. And - unfortunately - we also benefit from the fact that politics is moving further and further away from the people.
You turned 72 on Saturday. Aren't you tired yet?
I can only answer that with "STS": "And the fire is still burning brightly!"
