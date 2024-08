Disaster in seven acts: “You have no chance”

A packet of potato chips, a small beer and my feet up on the coffee table - every four years, the various competitions at the Olympic Games keep me glued to my TV. Archery, synchronized swimming, skateboarding or the kayak foursome trigger enthusiasm and fascination in me. It's not uncommon for me to think that in my best sporting years, with a little training and hard work, I could easily have been an Olympian myself. On closer inspection, however, I realize: I'm as far away from the Olympics as I am from a university degree in quantum physics.