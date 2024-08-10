Black money discovered
Kiev accountant had €4.7 million in her trunk
An accountant from the Ukraine has been caught by financial investigators with unusually valuable cargo. The woman had 4.7 million euros in black money in the trunk of her car.
The money was lying open in bundles in the car - according to the pictures published by the economic investigators, they were not packed in a suitcase or a bag. The money was confiscated. "The woman was unable to explain the origin of the money," the investigating authority announced.
Here you can see pictures of the car loaded with millions of euros:
The accountant works for a company that had supplied the Ukrainian army with food, among other things. In 2022 and 2023 alone, goods worth the equivalent of over 320 million euros were involved.
Company and private homes searched
Investigators also searched the company premises of the group of companies and the homes of the suspects. Documents and drafts of accounting records were confiscated.
Investigations are now underway into money laundering and tax evasion on a particularly large scale. Those involved could face up to eight years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
