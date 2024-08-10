“Arab world honored”: Reckoning after boxing gold

Fierce controversy

Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, who will fight for gold in the featherweight division against Poland's Julia Szeremeta on Saturday, were the subject of fierce controversy over the right to compete in Paris. Both boxers had been excluded from last year's World Championships following tests about which the International Boxing Association (IBA), which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), does not provide any further details. According to the IBA, both had not fulfilled the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants".