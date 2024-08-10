"Vicious campaign"
“Arab world honored”: Reckoning after boxing gold
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif withstood the pressure caused by a heated gender debate to win gold in the Olympic final on Friday evening. Afterwards, she launched into an all-out attack.
"The whole world was against me and had launched a vicious campaign against me. My answer is the gold medal," said Khelif jubilantly after her victory. She is "a strong woman, a woman with special strength. I delivered my answer to everything in the ring today."
She was "born a woman, has always been one and has only fought women", said Khelif, who described her critics, who claim she is a man, as "enemies of success". "I have honored the whole Arab world," cheered the Algerian.
The 25-year-old had previously won the welterweight (up to 66 kg) against Chinese world champion Yang Liu unanimously on points. After the verdict was announced, Khelif once again performed her jubilant dance around her own axis in the middle of the ring and was then carried on the shoulders of an Algerian supporter to thunderous cheers from the fans.
Fierce controversy
Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, who will fight for gold in the featherweight division against Poland's Julia Szeremeta on Saturday, were the subject of fierce controversy over the right to compete in Paris. Both boxers had been excluded from last year's World Championships following tests about which the International Boxing Association (IBA), which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), does not provide any further details. According to the IBA, both had not fulfilled the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants".
The IOC called this an "arbitrary decision without due process" and allowed Lin and Khelif to compete in Paris. "There was never any doubt that they were women," IOC President Thomas Bach reiterated several times.
