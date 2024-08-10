Climbing with Jessica Pilz from 10.15 am LIVE

"All eight people will have a chance at the medals," the 27-year-old is certain. "I just want to show a good performance again and hope that I can perform fully and push myself." She is aware that she will be in a position to catch up after the bouldering, even though she had the two boulders she didn't top in the semi-final within reach. "I just have to keep in mind that my main discipline comes at the end and maybe a few will catch up with me from behind in bouldering. That could be good."