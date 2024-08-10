Olympic ticker
Climbing with Jessica Pilz from 10.15 am LIVE
Fingers crossed for Jessica Pilz: The Lower Austrian is fighting for a medal in the combined climbing competition today. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 10.15 am - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
There were tears for Pilz in Tokyo 2021. She narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the first combined climbing competition in Olympic history and finished seventh. Today, in Le Bourget near Paris, she has the opportunity to make up for lost time. In the competition, which no longer consists of speed but only bouldering and lead climbing, the Lower Austrian came second in the semi-final, so the basis is there.
Garnbret is the top favorite
Of course, Pilz has only proved her ability once, because it's back to square one. Janja Garnbret can't take anything from her huge lead either, regardless of which gold would be a big surprise for someone else from the eight-strong final field. The Slovenian achieved all four tops in bouldering and was also number one in lead climbing on Thursday with 96.1 out of a possible 100 points. Pilz achieved two tops and was therefore sixth at the halfway point, in her special lead climbing competition she impressed with the third-best performance.
"All eight people will have a chance at the medals," the 27-year-old is certain. "I just want to show a good performance again and hope that I can perform fully and push myself." She is aware that she will be in a position to catch up after the bouldering, even though she had the two boulders she didn't top in the semi-final within reach. "I just have to keep in mind that my main discipline comes at the end and maybe a few will catch up with me from behind in bouldering. That could be good."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.