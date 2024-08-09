Second League:
SV Ried new league leaders after second win
SV Ried have also won their second game of the season in the 2nd Football League. The team from Innviertel won 4-0 on Friday evening against SV Horn, who are still without points, and took over the lead in the table with maximum points and no goals conceded so far.
Kapfenberger SV, who beat FAC 3-1, and SKU Amstetten, who bounced back from a disastrous season with a 1-0 win over SV Stripfing, are also on six points.
Rieder, who won 1-0 at Stripfing in the season opener, laid the foundation for the three points at home before the break. Saliou Sane (16') gave them the lead after preparatory work from Jonas Mayer, Fabian Wohlmuth (35') increased the lead after an assist from Martin Rasner. The Lower Austrians came out of the break much better and came close to scoring several times, but further goals were only scored at the other end in stoppage time. Nikki Havenaar (91') poked the ball over the line from close range after Sane's assist. Philipp Pomer (95') provided the final goal.
Joker strikes in stoppage time
After a 1-0 win at Admira, Kapfenberg also put FAC in their place. And they did so in a crazy match. Maximilian Kerschner, a "joker", scored in the 95th minute to make it 2:1. Benjamin Wallquist was then sent off for the Viennese side and Alexander Hofleitner (97th) made everything clear with the penalty that was awarded. For Amstetten, central defender Moritz Würdinger was the match-winner with his goal in the 36th minute. The club, which would have been relegated last season from a sporting point of view, had recently made a successful start with a 2:1 win in Voitsberg.
Austria Lustenau are still without a win or a goal. The relegated Bundesliga side recorded their second consecutive clean sheet in St. Pölten. It was the first point for the still goalless Lower Austrians. The visitors to Lafnitz were treated to a festival of goals. FC Liefering were comfortably 4:1 ahead at the break, but came away as narrow 5:4 away winners at the final whistle. Phillip Verhounig was the only "young bull" to score twice and secured the first success.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.