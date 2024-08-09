SV Ried new league leaders after second win

Joker strikes in stoppage time

After a 1-0 win at Admira, Kapfenberg also put FAC in their place. And they did so in a crazy match. Maximilian Kerschner, a "joker", scored in the 95th minute to make it 2:1. Benjamin Wallquist was then sent off for the Viennese side and Alexander Hofleitner (97th) made everything clear with the penalty that was awarded. For Amstetten, central defender Moritz Würdinger was the match-winner with his goal in the 36th minute. The club, which would have been relegated last season from a sporting point of view, had recently made a successful start with a 2:1 win in Voitsberg.