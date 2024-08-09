Terror plans in Vienna
Parents of suspect: “Just a harmless boy”
Luca K. is said to have been the "right-hand man" of Beran A. - the 19-year-old boy who planned a horrific massacre at one of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. Now the family of the alleged second perpetrator is speaking out in the "Krone" newspaper.
The accusations against Luca K. (17) are serious: he is said to have known about the terror plans of his "best friend" Beran A. (19) and intended to help him carry out the attack at one of the Taylor Swift concerts ...
"He often chills out with friends"
Allegations that are now described as "completely nonsensical" by the boy's family. "Luca is actually a totally sweet, harmless boy," his parents claim, "in his free time he often goes for walks on his bike or spends time with his friends - mostly at home. To chill out."
He has known Beran A. "since he was a child. The two of them sometimes met up to the end to gossip and joke around."
My client is totally westernized. Like his family, he despises IS.
Anwalt Nikolaus Rast
Bild: Zwefo, Krone KREATIV
Luca A.'s sister: "My brother is certainly not an Islamist; when he was still at school, he liked attending religious education classes. And he also liked listening to church masses. I would also like to point out that he never grew a beard."
"He worked for a company on the side ..."
However, after the polytechnic, the Wiener Neustadt native began an apprenticeship as a tension technician, "while working for a company that erects and dismantles scaffolding."
Most recently at the Ernst Happel Stadium ...
Also worked at the Rammstein concert
"A few weeks ago, Luca worked at the Rammstein concert in Carinthia. He could have struck there if he was an IS supporter."
Whether the public prosecutor's office will be convinced of the 17-year-old's innocence with such arguments seems questionable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
