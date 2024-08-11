Bundesliga ticker
Austria Klagenfurt vs Rapid – LIVE from 5pm
Second matchday in the Bundesliga: Austria Klagenfurt host Rapid. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 5 pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
SK Rapid want to extend their winning streak in Carinthia at Austria Klagenfurt. In the past seven years, the Hütteldorfer have always survived the first away game of the season unbeaten - and they want to keep it that way on Sunday. "We are preparing for a very difficult away task," warned coach Robert Klauß. At Austria, coach Peter Pacult wants to see a reaction after the 4-1 defeat in the derby against the WAC.
Rapid started the season the previous week with a 1-0 home win against champions Sturm. According to the official Bundesliga statistics, Matthias Seidl and Co. had an expected goals value of 3.0 - the highest of all twelve teams. In addition, Rapid (like arch-rivals Austria) only conceded seven shots - no other team had fewer. Rapid's opponents are also feeling the effects of their good early form in the European Cup. After the success against Wisla Krakow, the Viennese celebrated a 1:0 victory at Trabzonspor on Thursday evening. Rapid now have a total of five wins in the new season.
"It's always about gaining self-confidence. With every win, of course, our self-confidence increases and, above all, our belief in the things we think about and do together," explained coach Robert Klauß. He added that they wanted to remain true to the tried-and-tested motto: the next game is the most important. "Now the focus is on Klagenfurt, and once that's done, the focus will return to Trabzon."
After returning from Turkey in the middle of the night on Friday, the recovery phase for the Rapid players was a little shorter again. "It's always easier to deal with it after a win," Klauß emphasized, however. He was not yet able to say on Friday which players will line up on Sunday. "There could be changes. But I don't know yet whether there will be that many. We'll only really decide that tomorrow, after we've analyzed our opponents Klagenfurt and seen how our guys are together."
Ex-Rapid coach Pacult had plenty of praise for his old club. "They got off to a very good start, deserved to win against Sturm and also deserved to win in the European Cup. They have obviously drawn the right conclusions from the last few years," said the Klagenfurt coach, who emphasized the broad squad of the Green-Whites. "For the most part, it works the way the coach wants it to. They've also changed the system a bit and the positioning of the players."
In order to be successful, his team must "not make so many mistakes and invite the opponent to score goals," said Pacult. "We had a big hand in all four goals. The opponents didn't have to do much at all," he reflected on the defeat against the WAC. The unfortunate performance in the Carinthia derby was analyzed in detail during the week and mistakes were openly addressed.
"You can't turn back the clock. I hope that we will implement what we have worked on this week in the game," said the coach. "To do that, we have to be consistent in defense and courageous with the ball." In the previous season, the two teams drew twice in four matches, with Rapid and Klagenfurt winning once each. The personnel situation is unchanged - Pacult is spoiled for choice when it comes to the line-up and the 18-man match squad.
