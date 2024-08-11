Austria Klagenfurt vs Rapid – LIVE from 5pm

After returning from Turkey in the middle of the night on Friday, the recovery phase for the Rapid players was a little shorter again. "It's always easier to deal with it after a win," Klauß emphasized, however. He was not yet able to say on Friday which players will line up on Sunday. "There could be changes. But I don't know yet whether there will be that many. We'll only really decide that tomorrow, after we've analyzed our opponents Klagenfurt and seen how our guys are together."