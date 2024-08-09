Concerns about Vienna’s reputation as a destination for big stars

City spoils Swifties wherever it can

It's not for nothing that the city is looking after Taylor Swift's fans, who have come to Vienna in their thousands. Despite the concert cancellations, they should keep fond memories of the city: "Swifties" are offered a replacement program for the entire weekend on which the concerts were to have taken place - with proof of ticket purchase for one of the concerts. The city is offering free admission to the Stadionbad and the Wien Holding museums. Other museums such as the MAK and the Albertina have joined in.