After concert cancellations
Concerns about Vienna’s reputation as a destination for big stars
The cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts is not just about a ruined weekend for thousands of fans, but ultimately about billions of euros. If stars avoid Vienna on their major tours in future, it would be an economic horror scenario for the city.
It's not just Taylor Swift fans and the security authorities who are in a state of emergency if concerts are canceled due to the risk of terrorism; the city's business community is also holding its breath. The three concerts alone would have meant 100 million euros in added value for Vienna and, above all, the consequences are uncertain. If Vienna were no longer on the tour schedule of major stars, the consequences for the city would be devastating.
"The people are already here"
According to the Vienna Business Agency, the current damage is likely to be limited. There has been no wave of hotel cancellations, as Oliver Schenk, spokesman for the Austrian Hotel Association, explains: "Some of the people are already here." Vienna tourism boss Norbert Kettner Kettner is certain that fans who have already arrived are unlikely to rebook their flights. So money will continue to be poured into the city's coffers - after all, even Swifties have to eat and drink.
The cancellation of the concerts will not only affect hundreds of thousands of fans, but also Vienna as a tourist and cultural location.
Wiens Wirtschaftsstadtrat Peter Hanke (SPÖ)
Bild: Zwefo
Kettner does not believe that the city's image will be permanently damaged. Vienna is "one of the safest cities in the world", as the discovery of the attack plans proved. City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke admits, however, that the extent of the consequences "cannot be estimated at the moment". However, his office points to the upcoming four concerts by the British band Coldplay, whose preparations are still going according to plan, which proves: "Vienna is a safe city where great events will continue to be held safely in the future."
166 percent plus
Vienna's hotels record 166 percent more bookings than usual at the end of August around the days of the Coldplay concert series.
Organizers consider the risk to be the same everywhere
Kettner and Hanke's office are also pleased about the "celebrating and singing together" of the Swifties in the city, who are countering fear and worry with the "positive signal": "Vienna is a city of joie de vivre and togetherness." According to Kettner, this brings "worldwide attention, in the best sense of the word." Also because threat scenarios are "globally present" these days, Vienna's reputation will not suffer in particular, hopes Hanke's office.
Behind closed doors, it is also said in the international event industry that dangers are now simply part of the business and that even cities where attacks have already occurred have not suffered any damage as event venues. The chances of filling the future arena in St. Marx should not be diminished by this either. So, to paraphrase Taylor Swift, the motto is: "You Need To Calm Down".
City spoils Swifties wherever it can
It's not for nothing that the city is looking after Taylor Swift's fans, who have come to Vienna in their thousands. Despite the concert cancellations, they should keep fond memories of the city: "Swifties" are offered a replacement program for the entire weekend on which the concerts were to have taken place - with proof of ticket purchase for one of the concerts. The city is offering free admission to the Stadionbad and the Wien Holding museums. Other museums such as the MAK and the Albertina have joined in.
Reduced admission applies to all municipal swimming pools, and Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr has set up his own "Swift" corner at the Gänsehäufel. Companies are also jumping on the bandwagon: MediaMarkt, for example, is organizing a scavenger hunt with "wiensucht" on Sunday for the out-of-print cult jacket for the album "Tortured Poets Department", Swarovski is giving away souvenirs. And Konditorei Aida, which has taken over the sponsorship of the celebrating Swifties on Stephansplatz, continues to serve them ice cream.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
