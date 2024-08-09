Tyrolean alpine dairy
500 years! Here stands Tyrol’s “Alm-Methusalem”
Decades before Christopher Columbus discovered America in 1492, there was already a mountain pasture in the Lizum in the Wattental valley. From humble beginnings, it became a "high-performance operation".
Between the ringing of cowbells and flowering meadows, Michael Nock's family has been farming in the idyllic valley basin for many generations. First mentioned in a document in 1424, the alp is one of the oldest still in existence in Tyrol. More than half a millennium ago, when Ferdinand Magellan first circumnavigated the world, it was already being used for agriculture. In the dairy, master cheesemaker Thomas Klingler and his wife Bettina work together with five farms from the region. In the mountains of the Tux Alps, the alp extends over more than 1000 hectares with enough space for around 155 dairy cows, 150 young cattle and 40 pigs.
Its location in the middle of the Lizum-Walchen military training area also makes the Alpe something special. According to chairman Michael Nock, the coordination with the army is excellent: "The farm animals are not affected, shooting exercises only take place outside of the alp season," he explains.
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, master cheesemaker Klingler spoke about the importance of milk quality as well as the suitable climate and lush pastures. In three months, around 16 tons of mountain cheese, 2000 kilos of Tilsiter-style cheese and 1500 kilos of butter are produced. The cheese from Alp Lizum has already been awarded gold at several international competitions, making it famous beyond the borders of Tyrol. It has won prizes at the Almkäseolympiade Galtür and the Käsiade in Hopfgarten, among others. It also won gold at the Frankfurt Trophy 2023.
It matures to perfection in the cheese tunnel from 60 days to two years. "The longer this process takes, the more intense the flavor of the cheese becomes," says Klingler. The cheese can then be purchased in the in-house cheese store, in several farm stores and at MPreis.
Sebastian Meinert/David Rosenkranz, Kronen Zeitung
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.