500 years! Here stands Tyrol’s “Alm-Methusalem”

Between the ringing of cowbells and flowering meadows, Michael Nock's family has been farming in the idyllic valley basin for many generations. First mentioned in a document in 1424, the alp is one of the oldest still in existence in Tyrol. More than half a millennium ago, when Ferdinand Magellan first circumnavigated the world, it was already being used for agriculture. In the dairy, master cheesemaker Thomas Klingler and his wife Bettina work together with five farms from the region. In the mountains of the Tux Alps, the alp extends over more than 1000 hectares with enough space for around 155 dairy cows, 150 young cattle and 40 pigs.