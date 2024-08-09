Vorteilswelt
Tyrolean alpine dairy

500 years! Here stands Tyrol’s “Alm-Methusalem”

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 15:35

Decades before Christopher Columbus discovered America in 1492, there was already a mountain pasture in the Lizum in the Wattental valley. From humble beginnings, it became a "high-performance operation".

comment0 Kommentare

Between the ringing of cowbells and flowering meadows, Michael Nock's family has been farming in the idyllic valley basin for many generations. First mentioned in a document in 1424, the alp is one of the oldest still in existence in Tyrol. More than half a millennium ago, when Ferdinand Magellan first circumnavigated the world, it was already being used for agriculture. In the dairy, master cheesemaker Thomas Klingler and his wife Bettina work together with five farms from the region. In the mountains of the Tux Alps, the alp extends over more than 1000 hectares with enough space for around 155 dairy cows, 150 young cattle and 40 pigs.

Around 350 animals enjoy the mountain air at Alpe Lizum. (Bild: Bernhard Graf)
Around 350 animals enjoy the mountain air at Alpe Lizum.
(Bild: Bernhard Graf)

Its location in the middle of the Lizum-Walchen military training area also makes the Alpe something special. According to chairman Michael Nock, the coordination with the army is excellent: "The farm animals are not affected, shooting exercises only take place outside of the alp season," he explains.

Bettina Klingler and her husband cooperate with other farms. (Bild: GRAF Bernhard)
Bettina Klingler and her husband cooperate with other farms.
(Bild: GRAF Bernhard)

In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, master cheesemaker Klingler spoke about the importance of milk quality as well as the suitable climate and lush pastures. In three months, around 16 tons of mountain cheese, 2000 kilos of Tilsiter-style cheese and 1500 kilos of butter are produced. The cheese from Alp Lizum has already been awarded gold at several international competitions, making it famous beyond the borders of Tyrol. It has won prizes at the Almkäseolympiade Galtür and the Käsiade in Hopfgarten, among others. It also won gold at the Frankfurt Trophy 2023.

It matures to perfection in the cheese tunnel from 60 days to two years. "The longer this process takes, the more intense the flavor of the cheese becomes," says Klingler. The cheese can then be purchased in the in-house cheese store, in several farm stores and at MPreis.

Sebastian Meinert/David Rosenkranz, Kronen Zeitung

